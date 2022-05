Seppala signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Kraken on Saturday.

Seppala took a leap forward on offense in 2021-22 with KooKoo of Finland's Liiga, notching eight goals and 21 assists in 57 contests. He also produced eight helpers in 15 playoff contests. The 21-year-old blueliner could be an option to challenge for a roster spot with the Kraken in 2022-23, but it's possible he could head to the AHL or stay in Finland for another season before making the move stateside.