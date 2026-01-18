Grubauer made 24 saves in a 6-3 loss to Utah on Saturday. He allowed five goals.

After a stretch of four wins with just one goal allowed in each game, Grubauer's game has loosened, and he's allowed 13 goals in four starts (1-1-2). Overall, he's put up some sharp numbers -- his .916 save percentage is well above league average -- and he's 9-4-3 with a 2.45 GAA in 15 starts.