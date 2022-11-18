Grubauer (lower body) was activated from injured reserve on Friday.

Grubauer has been out of action since Oct. 21 and has missed the last 11 games. He is 0-1-1 this season, allowing 12 goals on 86 shots. He will have his hands full trying to regain the No. 1 job from Martin Jones, who has been great for the Kraken, going 8-4-2 with a sparkling 2.33 GAA and a .912 save percentage.