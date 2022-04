Grubauer stopped 23 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Grubauer held the Kings scoreless until midway through the second period before allowing three goals later in the period and another in the third. It was a rough night for the German netminder who's now allowed 10 goals in his last two starts. Grubauer's record falls to 18-31-5 on the season with a .889 save percentage.