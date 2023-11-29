Grubauer allowed four goals on just 23 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 road loss against the Blackhawks.

Grubauer was back in goal after dealing with an undisclosed injury which forced him out for two games. He didn't have his best showing, allowing four even-strength goals. However, he was able to pick up the secondary assist on Alex Wennberg's shorthanded tally late in the first period for a little bit of a bonus. Grubauer and the Kraken will look to get back on track Thursday night against the Maple Leafs.