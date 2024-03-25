Grubauer got the start on Sunday and allowed four goals on six shots before being pulled in a 5-1 loss to Montreal.

Grubauer didn't even make it out of the first period. He allowed goals on the first two shots he faced and posted an ugly.333 save percentage after allowing four goals in the opening frame. In his last start, he stopped 34 of 36 shots against Vegas. However, he allowed 11 goals in the three starts before that, never reaching a .900 save percentage in any of those games. Grubauer has been a roller coaster, and riding along can be nerve-wracking.