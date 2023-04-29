Grubauer stopped 35 of 38 shots in a 4-1 loss to Colorado in Game 6 on Friday.

Vince Dunn provided Seattle with a 1-0 lead late in the first period, but before the frame could end, Mikko Rantanen beat Grubauer to tie the contest. The 31-year-old goaltender surrendered another two markers on 14 shots in the second frame. The Avalanche's final goal was tallied on an empty net. Grubauer is 3-3 with a 2.68 GAA and a .919 save percentage in six postseason appearances this year.