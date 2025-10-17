Grubauer stopped 21 of 24 shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Senators.

Grubauer made his first start of the season in this matchup to give Joey Daccord a much-needed night off after the Kraken's last two matchups went to overtime. Grubauer posted an .875 save percentage in 2024-25 and should operate as the Kraken's No. 2 goaltender this season as long as Daccord stays healthy, so his chances of making a regular impact in fantasy won't be very high.