Grubauer stopped 23 of 26 shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Jets.

Grubauer has won both of his starts since Joey Daccord (upper body) landed on injured reserve. The 33-year-old Grubauer has still given up six goals on 45 shots in those two outings, which is far from encouraging work, but the wins have been enough to see him split the crease with Matt Murray. Through four appearances, Grubauer is 2-0-1 with nine goals allowed on 74 shots. The Kraken will host a Sharks team Saturday that is coming off a 2-0 loss to the Flames.