Grubauer (illness) is available for Thursday's road game against Vegas, per the NHL media site.
Joey Daccord will get the start, but Grubauer is the only other goaltender on Seattle's roster, so it seems he will serve as the understudy. Grubauer has a 7-17-1 record, 3.52 GAA and .875 save percentage in 25 appearances this season.
