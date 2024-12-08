Grubauer made 32 saves on 37 shots in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Rangers.

Grubauer recorded just his second victory of the season Sunday and first since Oct. 17. The German netminder allowed four goals at even strength and one on the man advantage. The 33-year-old has struggled this season, as he's allowed at least three goals in seven of 10 appearances. Overall, Grubauer is 2-8-0 with an .870 save percentage and a 3.71 GAA.