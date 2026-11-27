Grubauer will defend the road net in Friday's clash against the Oilers, per Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network.

Grubauer will make his first appearance Friday since Saturday's 4-3 road loss to the Sharks. Overall, the 35-year-old backstop has posted a 6-5-1 record, a 3.02 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 14 appearances this season. He should continue to rotate opportunities in the crease with Joey Daccord moving forward, which gives the former a decent floor in deep fantasy leagues. However, Grubauer will face a tough test Friday against the Oilers, who rank third in the NHL with 3.81 goals per game, making the veteran netminder a tough option to trust in fantasy.