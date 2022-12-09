Grubauer will defend the visiting cage against Washington on Friday, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.

Grubauer returns to Washington where he spent the first six seasons of his 11-year NHL career. He is 2-2-1 with a 3.40 GAA and an .868 save percentage this season. He beat the Capitals on Dec. 1, stopping 21 shots in a 3-2 victory at home.