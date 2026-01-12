default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Grubauer was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports, indicating that he'll draw the road start against the Rangers.

Grubauer snapped a four-game winning streak during an overtime loss to the Wild on Thursday, but he'll attempt to bounce back during Monday's matchup. Across his last five outings, he's gone 4-0-1 with a 1.39 GAA and .960 save percentage. The Rangers should be a favorable matchup, as they're scoring just 2.57 goals per game this year, which is the fourth-worst mark in the league.

More News