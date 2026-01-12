Grubauer was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports, indicating that he'll draw the road start against the Rangers.

Grubauer snapped a four-game winning streak during an overtime loss to the Wild on Thursday, but he'll attempt to bounce back during Monday's matchup. Across his last five outings, he's gone 4-0-1 with a 1.39 GAA and .960 save percentage. The Rangers should be a favorable matchup, as they're scoring just 2.57 goals per game this year, which is the fourth-worst mark in the league.