Grubauer stopped 27 of 33 shots in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Bruins.

The Kraken went up by a goal three separate times Thursday, and Grubauer went on to give up equalizers each time. It was a quick-response game that was tied for most of the duration, but Jake DeBrusk's late tally in the third period was the difference. Grubauer has had few duds lately, so perhaps he was overdue for a game like this, and it's tough to criticize him much when facing the league's best team. The 31-year-old dropped to 8-10-3 with a 2.97 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 23 appearances. The Kraken face another tough test versus the Maple Leafs on Sunday.