Grubauer gave up five goals on 34 shots in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Ducks. The last two goals were empty-netters.

Grubauer gave up the first two goals, and the rest of the contest was a game of cat-and-mouse as the Kraken never quite caught up. Grubauer has allowed 10 goals on 56 shots in his last two starts. He's now 4-6-1 with a 3.17 GAA and an .882 save percentage in 11 contests. The Kraken's defense hasn't been very reliable lately, and Grubauer isn't doing his part to bail them out either, so he'll be a risky fantasy play if he starts Saturday against the Wild.