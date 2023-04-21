Grubauer stopped 38 of 41 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 2.

Grubauer was steady for a second straight game, but a pair of goals in a span of 48 seconds in the second period quickly erased the Kraken's two-goal lead. Devon Toews then added a third tally on a rebound in the third period to complete the comeback for the Avalanche. The good news for the Kraken is that Grubauer's play is helping them keep pace in a series that's tied at one game apiece. They'll head home for the next two contests, though Climate Pledge Arena hasn't been friendly to Grubauer this season -- he went 8-9-2 with a 3.06 GAA and an .886 save percentage in 22 outings on home ice.