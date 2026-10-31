Grubauer stopped 10 of 14 shots in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Flames.

Grubauer played a little more than half of the game before he was chased. The 34-year-old netminder had won his last three starts, but the results had indicated more luck than talent, and his luck ran out Friday. He's now 5-2-1 with a 3.24 GAA and an .886 save percentage over nine appearances (eight starts). The Kraken's next game is a rematch against the Flames in Seattle, and with some time to practice, it'll be interesting to see which goalie gets the starting nod from head coach Lane Lambert for that contest.