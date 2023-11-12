Grubauer gave up four goals on 17 shots in the first period of Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

Grubauer didn't get much help from his defense, as the Oilers set the tone early. Joey Daccord stopped all nine shots he faced over the final two periods in relief of Grubauer, who dropped to 3-6-0 on the year. Grubauer has added a 3.37 GAA and an .891 save percentage through nine starts. He's generally struggled versus Edmonton and excelled against Colorado, so it's possible Grubauer may face the Avalanche on Monday before ceding the crease to Daccord for Wednesday's rematch with the Oilers.