Grubauer stopped 32 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sabres,

Making his first start of 2023, Grubauer gave up 1-0 and 2-1 leads in the first and second periods but was sharp down the stretch as Buffalo fired 18 shots at him in the third. It's the 31-year-old netminder's first win since Dec. 18 and fourth of the season, and his 3.49 GAA and .885 save percentage aren't putting much pressure on Martin Jones for the top job in the Seattle crease.