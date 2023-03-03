Grubauer turned aside 16 of 17 shots after replacing Martin Jones early in the second period of Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

The score was 3-3 when coach Dave Hakstol made the switch in net, and Grubauer rewarded the decision with some sharp play down the stretch. The 31-year-old goalie is the clear top option for the Kraken right now, but it's more due to Jones' struggles than his own play -- since the beginning of February, Grubauer is 4-3-1 with a 3.09 GAA and .888 save percentage.