Grubauer stopped 26 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Carolina.

The Kraken left their offense on the plane as they began the NHL's 2026-27 Global Series in Helsinki, not getting on the board until there were less than seven minutes left in the third period, and Grubauer had little margin for error. The 34-year-old netminder has lost three straight starts in regulation, giving up nine goals on just 60 shots during that skid, and through 11 outings this season he's gone 5-4-1 with a 3.17 GAA and .887 save percentage.