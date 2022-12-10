Grubauer turned aside 34 of 36 shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Capitals.

Washington's final two goals were scored into an empty net. Both tallies against Grubauer came in the second period, the second on the power play, and while the 31-year-old netminder was otherwise sharp he didn't get much help from the Kraken skaters. Grubauer is 2-2-0 since returning from a lower-body injury in late November, giving up exactly two goals in three of those starts, and on the season he carries a 3.21 GAA and .882 save percentage.