Grubauer made 18 saves in Germany's 4-3 loss to Latvia in Olympic round-robin play Saturday.

After allowing power-play goals in the first and second period, Grubauer stumbled in the third by allowing two even-strength tallies a little over three minutes apart, and the German offense couldn't climb out of the hole. Grubauer has given up five goals on 60 shots through two games in the tournament, and as the only netminder on the roster with NHL experience, the 34-year-old Kraken goalie could be back in the crease Sunday against the United States.