Grubauer allowed three goals on 30 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Grubauer has started five of the Kraken's last seven games, but he's just 2-2-1 with 14 goals allowed in that span. It looks like head coach Lane Lambert is going with a hot hand approach -- Grubauer has received a second consecutive start after each of his last two wins. He's now at a 10-5-3 record with a 2.41 GAA and a .918 save percentage. Considering the recent workload pattern, Joey Daccord seems likely to get the nod Sunday at home versus the Devils.