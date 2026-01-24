Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Comes up short versus Ducks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grubauer allowed three goals on 30 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.
Grubauer has started five of the Kraken's last seven games, but he's just 2-2-1 with 14 goals allowed in that span. It looks like head coach Lane Lambert is going with a hot hand approach -- Grubauer has received a second consecutive start after each of his last two wins. He's now at a 10-5-3 record with a 2.41 GAA and a .918 save percentage. Considering the recent workload pattern, Joey Daccord seems likely to get the nod Sunday at home versus the Devils.
More News
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Expected to face Anaheim•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Back in win column Wednesday•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: First goalie off Wednesday•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Surrenders five goals in defeat•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Set to start Saturday•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Falls to Devils in OT•