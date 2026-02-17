default-cbs-image
Grubauer stopped 30 shots in Germany's 5-1 win over France in Olympic qualification round action Tuesday.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare spoiled his shutout bid early in the second period, but otherwise Grubauer had little trouble stifling the French attack in a big win for Germany. The Kraken netminder is 2-1 in three starts during the tournament, having allowed six goals on 91 shots (.934 save percentage), and Grubauer will need to be at his best Wednesday in the quarterfinals against Slovakia.

