Grubauer stopped 24 of 25 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Grubauer picked up his third straight win, and he's allowed exactly one goal in each of them. The Kraken gave him an early 3-0 lead to protect, and Grubauer was up to the task. He's now 7-3-1 with a 2.32 GAA and a .920 save percentage over 13 appearances this season, which are his best numbers in a Kraken uniform. He's still in the backup role behind Joey Daccord, but Grubauer has earned a near-even split of the playing time lately. Daccord figures to start Friday in Vancouver, and the two goalies will likely split a back-to-back early next week with a road game in Calgary on Monday followed by a home matchup versus the Bruins on Tuesday.