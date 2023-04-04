Grubauer stopped 20 of 21 shots in Monday's 8-1 win over the Coyotes.

Grubauer had plenty of goal support in his first start in a week. He even got in on the fun, picking up a secondary helper on Jared McCann's second-period tally. The Coyotes weren't able to muster much of a response, allowing Grubauer to earn his seventh win in his last 11 games. For the season, he's up to 15-13-4 with a 2.99 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 35 contests. Martin Jones will likely start in Vancouver on Tuesday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Grubauer handle Thursday's rematch with the Coyotes.