Grubauer is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.
Grubauer will sit out Sunday's matchup versus Chicago after being injured Friday in a game against Colorado. Martin Jones will get the nod for Seattle and Joey Daccord has been called up from the minors to occupy the backup role.
