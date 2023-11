Grubauer (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day after being injured in the first period of Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to Calgary, per Sound of Hockey.

Coach Dave Hakstol said Tuesday that there's "a good chance" that Chris Driedger will be brought up from AHL Coachella Valley ahead of Wednesday's contest versus San Jose. If Grubauer, who didn't practice Tuesday, isn't available to suit up versus the Sharks, Joey Daccord will probably be between the pipes.