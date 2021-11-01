Grubauer stopped 14 of 16 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers.

Seattle did a strong job of limiting the Rangers in terms of shots on goal, but Chris Kreider's snap shot in the first period and Adam Fox's wrister in the third were enough to get by Grubauer and the Kraken. Despite the loss, Grubauer has settled in nicely over his last three outings, putting together a .944 save percentage while winning two of those starts. Look for the veteran netminder to get Monday off in Edmonton.