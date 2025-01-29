Grubauer was placed on waivers Wednesday for the purpose of reassignment to AHL Coachella Valley.

Grubauer is currently mired in a six-game losing streak for the Kraken, going 0-5-1 with a 4.73 GAA. The netminder went seven games without making an appearance during his slump and was disappointing when he finally got another look. Assuming Grubauer clears waivers, Ales Stezka should be recalled from the minors to serve as the backup to Joey Daacord in Seattle.