Grubauer stopped 41 of 42 shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Grubauer has been splitting time with Joey Daccord guarding the Kraken's crease, and his impressive performances of late will continue to translate into regular playing time. This was his fourth straight win for the 34-year-old German netminder, a stretch in which he's posted a 1.00 GAA and a .972 save percentage while stopping 137 of his 141 shots faced.