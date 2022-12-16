Grubauer saved 36 of 39 shots in a 3-2 loss to Carolina on Thursday.

Grubauer surrendered two goals in the first period, and a marker to Stefan Noesen at 2:08 of the second to put the Kraken down 3-0. Grubauer was perfect for the remainder of the contest, but the Kraken couldn't fully emerge from the hole they were in. The 31-year-old has a 2-5-1 record, 3.44 GAA and .882 save percentage in 10 games this season.