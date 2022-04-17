Grubauer stopped 23 of 26 shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Devils.

It was a close game throughout, but Grubauer was perfect in the shootout while Nico Daws allowed the only tally to Ryan Donato. The win was Grubauer's second in four appearances in April. The 30-year-old is up to 17-29-5 with a 3.11 GAA and an .891 save percentage through 52 appearances. He'll likely continue to split time with Chris Driedger over the last two weeks of the campaign.