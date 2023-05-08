Grubauer saved 24 of 26 shots in a 7-2 victory over Dallas in Game 3 on Sunday.

Grubauer bounced back after allowing eight goals on 72 shots over his previous two outings. Although this contest ended up being a blowout, the goaltender had to hold his own in the scoreless first period. Dallas then outshot Seattle a staggering 17-8 in the second frame, but Grubauer held firm, and the Kraken went into the second intermission with a 5-1 lead as a result. He improved to 6-4 with a 2.67 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 10 playoff appearances this year.