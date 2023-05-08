Grubauer saved 24 of 26 shots in a 7-2 victory over Dallas in Game 3 on Sunday.
Grubauer bounced back after allowing eight goals on 72 shots over his previous two outings. Although this contest ended up being a blowout, the goaltender had to hold his own in the scoreless first period. Dallas then outshot Seattle a staggering 17-8 in the second frame, but Grubauer held firm, and the Kraken went into the second intermission with a 5-1 lead as a result. He improved to 6-4 with a 2.67 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 10 playoff appearances this year.
More News
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: First off ahead of Game 3•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Yields four goals in loss•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Starting Game 2•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Yields four goals in OT win•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Set to face Stars•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Eliminates former team•