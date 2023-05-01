Grubauer saved 33 of 34 shots in a 2-1 victory over Colorado in Game 7 on Sunday.

Grubauer spent three years with Colorado before signing a six-year, $35.4 million contract with Seattle in the summer of 2021. Grubauer failed to live up to that contract during his first two regular seasons with the Kraken, posting a 17-14-4 record, 2.85 GAA and .895 save percentage in 39 outings during the 2022-23 campaign specifically. However, a lot of that can be forgiven after the way he played against his former team in this series. The 31-year-old has a 4-3 record, 2.45 GAA and .926 save percentage in seven playoff appearances this year. The Kraken will be looking for more of the same out of him in the second round against Dallas.