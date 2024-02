Grubauer stopped 26 of 27 shots in a 2-1 shootout win over the Islanders on Tuesday.

Grubauer was nearly flawless in his first start in over two months, allowing just a Kyle Palmieri goal in the second period before blanking the Islanders in a shootout. Overall, Grubauer's now 6-9-1 with an .889 save percentage and 3.10 GAA on the season. While Joey Daccord earned the starting with Grubauer sidelined, the 32-year-old netminder could see more work in Seattle down the stretch.