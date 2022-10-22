Grubauer (undisclosed) left during the third period of Friday's tilt with the Avalanche, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Grubauer stopped 17 of 19 shots before leaving the game roughly halfway through the third period. The 30-year-old was replaced by Martin Jones, though it's unclear what type of injury he's dealing with. There should be an update on Grubauer's status before Sunday's game in Chicago.
