Grubauer was the first goalie off the ice Thursday, Kraken radio announcer Mike Benton reports, indicating he'll defend the home cage versus Ottawa.

Grubauer enters Thursday's contest riding a four-game winning streak during which he posted a 1.90 GAA and .918 save percentage. It will be Grubauer's 11th appearance in the Kraken's last 13 contests, seemingly cementing himself as the preferred No. 1 option ahead of Martin Jones.