Grubauer suffered an apparent lower-body injury and did not take the ice for the third period of Saturday's game versus the Lightning, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports.

Grubauer stopped 22 of 24 shots prior to his exit, and he left with the game tied at 2-2. The 32-year-old appeared to be injured on a play late in the second period. With the Kraken on the first half of a back-to-back, it seems unlikely he'll be available for Sunday's game versus the Wild. Joey Daccord took over in net Saturday and will likely be in line for the start Sunday, while Chris Driedger could be summoned from AHL Coachella Valley if Grubauer is ruled out.