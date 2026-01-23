Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Expected to face Anaheim
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grubauer is expected to start at home against Anaheim on Friday, per Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network.
Grubauer stopped 24 of 25 shots in a 4-1 win over the Islanders on Wednesday. He improved to 10-4-3 with a 2.37 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 19 outings this campaign. He'll be facing Anaheim at a time when the squad is hot. The Ducks have won their past five games, though they've averaged a modest 2.60 goals per game over that stretch.
