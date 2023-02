Grubauer is set to start in Sunday's road game against Philadelphia, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Grubauer is 5-9-2 with a 2.97 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 18 games in 2022-23. He's done well recently, surrendering two or fewer goals in each of his last four starts. The Flyers have the 27th-ranked offense with 2.69 goals per game this season.