Grubauer is expected to guard the road net against Vegas on Friday, according to Scott Malone of Root Sports.
Grubauer, who had a lower-body injury, was activated off the injured reserve list Nov. 18. This will be his first game since Oct. 21 and just his fourth start of the season. He's been assigned a tough opponent given that Vegas has the fifth-ranked offense with 3.67 goals per game.
