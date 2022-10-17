Grubauer is expected to start Monday against Carolina, per Kraken radio announcer Mike Benton.

Grubauer was the first goaltender off the ice after Monday's morning skate, which is typically a good sign for who the starter will be. He has a 0-0-1 record, 3.72 GAA, and .848 save percentage in two games this season. Obviously it's been a rough start for him, but things won't get any easier against Carolina.