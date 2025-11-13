Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Expected to start Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grubauer was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports, and is in line to get the start at home versus Winnipeg on Thursday.
Grubauer will make only his second start in the Kraken's last 11 games. He is 1-0-1 across three appearances this season, allowing six goals on 48 shots. Grubauer will face the Jets, who are generating 3.25 goals per game, 13th in the NHL.
