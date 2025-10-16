Grubauer is expected to start Thursday's road game against Ottawa, Geoff Baker of the Kraken's official site reports.

Joey Daccord started Seattle's first three games of the season, but it appears as though he'll get the night off Thursday after the Kraken's last two matchups went to overtime. Grubauer made 26 regular-season appearances for Seattle last year, going 8-17-1 with a 3.49 GAA and .875 save percentage.