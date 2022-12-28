Grubauer is expected to guard the home net against Calgary on Wednesday.

Grubauer stopped 15 of 17 shots in a 3-2 victory over the Jets on Dec. 18. He's 3-5-1 with a 3.30 GAA and .882 save percentage in 11 contests this season. The Flames are in a three-way tie for the 19th-ranked offense with 3.06 goals per game.