Grubauer is expected to guard the home net against Calgary on Wednesday.
Grubauer stopped 15 of 17 shots in a 3-2 victory over the Jets on Dec. 18. He's 3-5-1 with a 3.30 GAA and .882 save percentage in 11 contests this season. The Flames are in a three-way tie for the 19th-ranked offense with 3.06 goals per game.
More News
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Gives up two goals in win•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Drops game to Carolina•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Will start Thursday•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Gets yanked in second stanza•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Starting in Tampa Bay•