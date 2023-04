Grubauer will defend the home crease versus Arizona on Thursday.

Grubauer started and won against Arizona on Monday, stopping 20 shots in an 8-1 victory. The win gave Grubauer a 15-13-4 record, to go with a 2.99 GAA and .890 save percentage. The Coyotes are 28th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.73 goals per contest.