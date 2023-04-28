Grubauer was the first goaltender off the ice during the morning skate and will be between the home pipes versus Colorado on Friday, Scott Malone of Rootsports NW reports.

The Kraken will clinch the best-of-seven series with a win. Grubauer is 3-2, giving up 13 goals on 159 shots thus far. Grubauer has struggled in his first two regular seasons with the Kraken, but he is playing quite well against his former teammates. Grubauer was 30-9-1 with a 1.95 GAA and .922 save percentage with Colorado in 2020-21, his last season with the Avs before signing as a UFA during the 2021 offseason.